iPhone 16 Series Prices Officially Announced in Pakistan: High Tech or High Price?

Apple iPhone 16 Series has officially landed in Pakistan with the 1 TB pro max variant available for a staggering price tag of PKR 698,500. While the price includes PTA taxes (PKR 213,631), the cost would drop to around PKR 484,869 without this tax—still a hefty amount for a normal Pakistani. Similarly, the base iPhone 16 model is priced at PKR 369,000, but without the PKR 154,293 PTA tax, its price comes down to PKR 214,707. It shows that the taxes on mobile phones have a significant impact on the overall price of the phone.

While Apple’s flagship devices are always positioned as innovative products, however, industry experts noticed no significant upgrade in the new iPhone series compared to its predecessor except for an improved camera. So, are such steep prices for the iPhone 16 series worth it or not? The price increase feels more like a luxury markup than a necessary expense for better technology.

Variant iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max 128GB PKR 369,000 PKR 407,500 PKR 460,000 N/A 256GB PKR 407,500 PKR 446,500 PKR 498,500 PKR 540,500 512GB PKR 485,500 PKR 524,000 PKR 578,500 PKR 618,500 1 TB N/A N/A PKR 658,500 PKR 698,500

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has sparked a debate over its value, especially considering the substantial PTA taxes that further increase its price. For many consumers, the added financial burden raises concerns about affordability and accessibility in a market already strained by economic challenges. While Apple positions its products as high-end innovations, the lack of substantial upgrades compared to earlier models leaves potential buyers questioning the justification for such high costs.