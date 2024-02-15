Some latest reports are claiming that the upcoming iPhone 16 will deliver ultra-fast AI performance, thanks to upgrades in its Neural Engine, coinciding with the rumoured AI-focused features of iOS 18. According to a report from the Economic Daily News, Apple’s upcoming processors, the M4 and A18, will significantly enhance AI computing capabilities by increasing the number of built-in AI computing cores.

The report suggests that the M3 and A17 processors will be strengthened this year, with a notable increase in the number of AI computing cores and performance in the next-generation M4 and A18 processors. This enhancement will greatly boost the adoption of AI applications across all Apple product lines.

iPhone 16 Set to Revolutionize AI with New Neural Engine

Apple’s Neural Engine, which has featured a 16-core design since the iPhone 12 series in 2020, has seen remarkable improvements in speed over the years, despite maintaining the same core count. For instance, the A17 Pro’s Neural Engine is twice as fast as the A16’s, capable of processing up to 35 trillion operations per second.

Assuming the rumours are accurate, and iOS 18 does indeed include a wide range of AI features, these features are likely to be compatible with at least the iPhone 14 and potentially several preceding generations. The rumoured more potent Neural Engine in the upcoming iPhone would likely serve to future-proof the device and optimize the performance of iOS 18 features.

It’s worth noting that both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will launch this year and will feature a version of the A18 chip. While the iPhone 15 currently uses the A16 chip and the iPhone 15 Pro uses the A17 Pro chip, it is unclear if the more powerful Neural Engine will be exclusive to the version of the A18 chip in the iPhone 16 Pro.