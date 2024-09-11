Apple has just announced the iPhone 16 lineup, packed with exciting features such as the A18 chip, larger Pro displays, enhanced Camera Control, better battery life, Apple Intelligence, and Visual Intelligence. However, while these features are impressive, several of them won’t be available at launch. Here’s a breakdown of the features that will be missing when the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 hit the shelves.

iPhone 16: What Features Are Missing at Launch and When Will They Arrive?

Camera Control’s Two-Stage Shutter

One of the major new additions to the iPhone 16 is Camera Control, a physical button that allows users to access the camera quickly, zoom in and out, and snap photos. This feature is ideal for photography enthusiasts who want more control over their shots.

However, the full potential of Camera Control won’t be available immediately. Apple plans to release a two-stage shutter update later this year. This two-stage shutter will allow users to lock focus and exposure with a light press, enabling them to reframe shots without losing focus on the subject. This feature will provide more versatility for users aiming to take professional-level photos, but for now, they’ll need to wait for this enhancement.

New Siri Delayed

Apple’s event artwork for the “It’s Glowtime” event featured a glow-inspired theme, highlighting the upcoming changes to Siri. But despite the iPhone 16 coming with iOS 18, users won’t have access to the new, more intelligent Siri right away.

The updated Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, won’t arrive until iOS 18.1, expected later in the year. The new version will include significant upgrades in performance and capabilities, allowing it to assist users with greater precision. For now, users will have to make do with the existing Siri, which lacks the advanced functionality expected from the update.

Visual Intelligence

Visual Intelligence is another highly anticipated feature that will not be available at launch. This tool allows users to use their cameras to gather information about objects and places in real time. With Visual Intelligence, users will be able to point their camera at a restaurant to pull up reviews and hours, add events from flyers to their calendars, identify dog breeds, and more.

While it promises to be an exciting addition, the feature won’t roll out until later this year as part of an update to Camera Control. Visual Intelligence is poised to work similarly to Google Lens, but with integration from third-party services like ChatGPT, giving users even more tools for everyday tasks.

Apple Intelligence Features Coming Later

Apple Intelligence, which powers many of the AI-based features for the iPhone 16, also won’t be available until after launch. This includes popular features like Genmoji, AI notification summaries, photo clean-up tools, and ChatGPT integration. The first batch of these AI features will come in iOS 18.1 in October, with more arriving in subsequent updates through 2025.

Despite the delay of some of these features, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro still offer plenty of exciting updates. However, for users eager to experience AI-driven features like Camera Control’s two-stage shutter, Visual Intelligence, or the new Siri, the wait might be a bit disappointing. Overall, Apple’s vision for AI-integrated devices is clear, but it will take time for the full range of features to become available.

Which iPhone 16 feature are you most excited to try? Do you think the delayed features are worth the wait? Let us know!

Check Also: Here Are Products Apple Didn’t Announce at its September ‘Glowtime’ Event