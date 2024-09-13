iPhone 17 Air: Three Reasons to Wait

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are now official, and pre-orders are about to open. If you’re considering upgrading, you might want to pause and think about waiting for next year’s iPhone 17 Air. Here are three reasons why:

A Radically Thin Design

One of the most exciting rumors about the 17 Air is its potential for a dramatically thin design. While the exact thickness remains unknown, it’s expected to be significantly thinner than previous iPhone models.

The recent M4 iPad Pro, which is Apple’s thinnest device ever, gives us a hint of what the iPhone 17 Air could achieve. Considering the iPad’s design and the physical constraints of the USB-C port, we can anticipate a significant reduction in thickness compared to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, which are both 8.25 mm thick.

A More Powerful Processor

Apple typically introduces new processors with each iPhone generation. So, we can expect the iPhone 17 Air to feature a more powerful processor than the A16 Bionic found in the iPhone 16 series. This increased processing power will translate to better performance in various tasks, including gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

Potentially New Features

While it’s too early to say for sure, the iPhone 17 Air could introduce some new features or enhancements. These could include improvements to the camera system, battery life, or other key areas. Apple often surprises us with innovative features in its flagship iPhones, so it’s worth waiting to see what the 17 Air has in store.