Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air is already creating a buzz worldwide, and the excitement has reached Pakistan as well. The new model will come with major camera upgrades, making it one of the most attractive releases in Apple’s lineup this year.

To give customers a secure and reliable option, Jazz has once again partnered with Mercantile Pakistan, the official Apple distributor, to launch the iPhone 17 Air through authorised channels. This move ensures that buyers get genuine Apple products backed by official warranties and after-sales support.

iPhone 17 Air to Launch in Pakistan Through Jazz and Mercantile

Pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 Air will open soon, with Jazz planning to offer attractive value-added bundles. These packages may include generous mobile data options and exclusive features for customers.

All iPhones sold via Mercantile Pakistan come directly from Apple’s manufacturing facility. Each device includes a standard one-year Apple warranty plus an additional one-year extended warranty, giving buyers a total of two years of coverage. Users will also have access to Mercantile’s nationwide network of Apple-authorised service centers, ensuring quality after-sales support.

With this launch, Jazz and Mercantile aim to raise the standard for customer experience in Pakistan’s smartphone market. By offering secure purchasing, reliable warranties, and exclusive benefits, the iPhone 17 Air will be available with the peace of mind that buyers expect from a brand like Apple.

Even before the official launch, early units of the iPhone 17 Air have started appearing in Pakistan’s grey market. Prices there are skyrocketing, with the new Cosmic Orange variant reported to be selling for around PKR 520,000 (non-PTA). However, buying through these channels carries serious risks, including no official warranty, possible tampering, and inflated costs.