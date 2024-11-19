iPhone 17 Design and Specs: What to Expect From Apple’s Next Big Launch

Renowned Apple analyst Jeff Pu has shared a fresh investor note with insights into what could be the design and specs of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, set to debut in 2025. Alongside the usual refinements, there’s a particularly intriguing rumour about a new ultra-slim model, tentatively named the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Rumored Specs and Design

While the note doesn’t introduce groundbreaking updates, it reaffirms earlier predictions, hinting that Apple’s development plans remain consistent. The iPhone 17 series will reportedly feature several design improvements across the lineup.

One standout change is that all iPhone 17 models will sport an advanced aluminium frame, showcasing a more sophisticated design compared to the iPhone 16 series. For the premium models, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will adopt a refined version of the Dynamic Island feature. The new iteration will feature a “much narrower” Dynamic Island, achieved through an innovative “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor. This change may reduce the overall size of the Face ID components, contributing to a sleeker look.

When it comes to performance, the iPhone 17 lineup will introduce Apple’s A19 and A19 Pro chips, built using TSMC’s cutting-edge N3P fabrication process. This is an upgrade from the N3E process used in the A18 chips powering the iPhone 16. The N3P process enables higher transistor density, promising enhanced performance and improved power efficiency. However, Apple is unlikely to adopt TSMC’s next-generation 2nm technology until at least 2026.

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design Rumors

A particularly intriguing aspect of the iPhone 17 lineup is the iPhone 17 Air. Earlier reports indicated that Apple faced challenges with a thinner battery design, potentially limiting the model’s dimensions. Jeff Pu’s latest report clarifies that the iPhone 17 Air itself is expected to be just 6mm thick, making it one of Apple’s slimmest devices to date.

To put this into perspective, the thinnest iPhone to date is the iPhone 6, which measures 6.9mm. The iPhone 17 Air, if it indeed reaches a thickness of 6mm, would break that record. It could rival even Apple’s iPads, such as the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro (5.4mm) and the 13-inch iPad Pro (5.1mm). However, achieving such thinness may involve technical compromises, potentially limiting production volumes and target audiences.

Pu notes that the iPhone 17 Air is unlikely to be a high-volume model. Its ultra-thin design may result in sacrifices in battery life, thermal performance, or other key areas, making it more of a niche product than a mainstream option.

iPhone 16 Comparisons

For reference, the iPhone 16 lineup features the following thicknesses:

iPhone 16: 7.80mm

iPhone 16 Plus: 7.80mm

iPhone 16 Pro: 8.25mm

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8.25mm

The iPhone 17 Air’s rumoured dimensions would be a significant departure from this trend, cementing its place as a bold experiment in design.

What to Expect

While these rumours are exciting, they should be taken with caution. The iPhone 17 is still 10 months away, and Apple’s plans may evolve significantly before its official announcement. If the iPhone 17 Air does indeed measure just 6mm thin, it could redefine Apple’s approach to ultra-thin devices—but only time will tell if such a feat is practical or market-ready.

