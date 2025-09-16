iPhone 17 Launch Signals Apple Risks Becoming the Next Nokia

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch has reignited concerns that the company is falling behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, drawing comparisons to Nokia’s dramatic decline in the early 2010s. Once the global leader in mobile phones, Nokia lost its dominance after failing to pivot quickly to the smartphone era. Analysts warn Apple could face a similar fate if it does not adapt to the AI-driven future of mobile technology.

The iPhone 17 event was conspicuously light on AI announcements. While iOS 26 brings updates under Apple Intelligence, the improvements are modest, largely refinements of existing features like writing assistance and translation. Unlike Google and Samsung, who now headline their product launches with AI capabilities, Apple offered nothing uniquely tied to its latest flagship.

This hesitation echoes Nokia’s missteps. At its peak, Nokia commanded over 40% of the global phone market. Yet its reliance on Symbian, a system that quickly felt outdated against iOS and Android, coupled with its reluctance to embrace touchscreens and developer ecosystems, eroded its market share. By the time Nokia attempted a turnaround, the industry had moved on.

Apple risks a parallel path. Much of its AI roadmap remains stalled, most notably the long-delayed Siri overhaul. Initially promised for 2024, the upgrade, which was supposed to transform Siri into a context-aware AI assistant, has now been pushed to spring 2026. Reports suggest the integration has been far more complex than anticipated. In the meantime, Google Gemini has surged to the top of the App Store, highlighting the shift in user behavior toward third-party AI solutions.

Where Samsung and Google have leveraged AI to enhance everyday experiences — from cross-app actions to photography coaching — Apple has doubled down on incremental changes, relying on its closed ecosystem and brand loyalty. But history shows that even industry giants can falter. Nokia, after all, once seemed untouchable.

For Apple, the iPhone 17 should have been a platform to reassure customers and investors that it could lead in the AI era. Instead, its silence has amplified doubts. Without decisive innovation, Apple risks repeating Nokia’s trajectory: moving from market leader to industry laggard, not because it lacked resources, but because it failed to recognize and seize the defining technological shift of its time.

