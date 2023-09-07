iPhone 17 or iPhone SE 4 Could Be The First To Boast Apple 5G Modems

Reports claim that Qualcomm is not having the best year yet. It has a 52% net income loss year over year in Q3. The silicon giant is tipped to be getting ready to switch to its own in-house modems in the next two years. It will no doubt reduce Apple’s dependence on Qualcomm’s chips. According to supply chain analyst and Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is planning to use its own 5G modem chips by 2025. Moreover, the iPhone 17 or iPhone SE 4 are expected to be the first ones to boast Apple 5G Modems.

Company Plans To Use Apple 5G Modems By 2025