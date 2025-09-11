Smartphones sold in the European Union now face new rules. As of June this year, all devices must go through standardised testing. These tests measure durability, repairability, and battery life. The goal is to help buyers make smarter choices. But not everyone is happy with the process. Apple is the loudest critic. The company argues that the tests are unclear and unfair. Still, the results for the new iPhones are now public. Apple users may be surprised to learn that the iPhone 17 Pro Max does not rank in the top class of the EU durability tests.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs EU Durability Tests – The Results will Shock You

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max received a Class B rating in fall tests. It was found to survive 180 drops before failure. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL both earned Class A ratings, surviving around 270 falls.

This is still an improvement for Apple. The previous iPhone 16 Pro Max was rated at just 90 drops, which put it in Class C. So, the 17 Pro Max shows progress.

Repairability, however, remains a weak point. The iPhone 17 Pro Max got a Class C repairability score. This is the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra but worse than the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which managed Class B. This means fixing an iPhone could still be more difficult compared to some rivals.

Energy Efficiency and Battery Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro Max performed much better in energy tests. It scored a Class A rating for efficiency. The device also achieved an endurance rating of 53 hours on a single charge.

In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra lasted 44 hours and 54 minutes with a Class B rating, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL lasted 48 hours and 39 minutes, also with a Class B rating.

One important detail is charge cycles. The Galaxy battery is rated for 2,000 cycles, which means it should last longer overall. The iPhone and Pixel batteries are both rated for 1,000 cycles.

Still, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the new model is better. The older phone had a Class B efficiency score and lasted only 48 hours.

iPhone Air vs. Galaxy S25 Edge

Apple’s new iPhone Air also went through testing. Its main competitor is the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Air comes with a smaller battery of 3,149mAh. The Edge has a bigger 3,900mAh unit. Surprisingly, both phones last almost the same: 40 hours for the Air and 40 hours, 5 minutes for the Edge. The iPhone Air also scored a Class A efficiency rating, which is impressive.

Durability tells a different story. The iPhone Air matched the Pro Max with a Class B rating of 180 falls. The Galaxy S25 Edge did better with a Class A rating of 270 falls. Both phones, however, only scored Class C in repairability.

Apple’s Criticism of the Tests

Apple has voiced strong concerns about the testing system. The company says that the definitions for drop and tumble tests are ambiguous and hard to replicate. It also argues that the tests use a very small sample size of only five units. Apple believes at least 30 units should be tested for accuracy.

To back its position, Apple has even released a 44-page report criticising the process.

Despite its complaints, the results show some progress for Apple devices. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is more durable than before and highly efficient. But when compared to Samsung and Google, Apple still has ground to cover.

