iPhone 17 Pro May Feature Teal Titanium as a New Colour Option

As Apple prepares to release the iPhone 17 Pro in fall 2025, reports suggest that the device may introduce a new colour option, Teal Titanium, to its lineup. This would mark a shift towards slightly more vibrant shades, especially compared to the current, more understated palette of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Current iPhone 16 Pro Colors

The iPhone 16 Pro models, released in 2024, come in four subtle titanium finishes:

Black Titanium

White Titanium

Natural Titanium

Desert Titanium

Of these, Desert Titanium, with its pale gold tone, is the only option that adds a hint of brightness, though it remains far from bold or flashy. Apple has opted for muted shades in recent Pro models, aiming for a sleek and professional appearance. Even the Blue Titanium finish on the iPhone 15 Pro, which Desert Titanium replaced, followed this subtle design philosophy.

Rumours of Teal Titanium for the iPhone 17 Pro

A reliable industry leaker, Majin Bu, has suggested that Teal Titanium is a strong candidate for the iPhone 17 Pro’s new colour option. According to the leaker, this colour aligns with the aesthetic of recent Pro models while adding a touch of brightness that may appeal to a broader audience.

Though ultramarine blue is the boldest colour in the current iPhone 16 lineup, teal strikes a balance between subtle and vibrant. If Apple selects Teal Titanium for the iPhone 17 Pro, it could act as a slightly livelier version of last year’s Blue Titanium—still understated but with a bit more flair. This choice would allow Apple to introduce a fresh yet familiar option to its Pro range, staying consistent with its premium, minimalist design philosophy.

Possible Color Strategy for the iPhone 17 Series

Apple often takes a strategic approach to colour selection, ensuring that each generation’s colors are unique but complementary. For example, in the iPhone 14 series, Apple introduced light purple for the standard models and deep purple for the Pro versions, creating a clear distinction between the two tiers.

With the iPhone 17 series, green could become the standout “hero” colour for the regular models, while a dark green might debut for the iPhone 17 Pro—much like the strategy used with the iPhone 14’s purple shades. However, if Teal Titanium becomes the primary Pro colour, it would offer a subtle evolution from the current range while maintaining a professional vibe.

Apple has always been known for innovative designs and surprising users with new colour options. Each generation of iPhone introduces refined variations of existing colours, even with signature options like PRODUCT(RED). If Apple opts for Teal Titanium or another unexpected shade, it would demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to elevating both aesthetics and user experience.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Pro

The new Teal Titanium colour, if confirmed, could help the iPhone 17 Pro stand out while still adhering to the refined, elegant style of Apple’s Pro devices. With Apple known for keeping colour details under wraps until the official launch, fans will have to wait until fall 2025 to see if this vibrant yet sophisticated hue becomes part of the lineup.

Regardless of the final colour choices, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to push boundaries in both design and performance, making it another exciting addition to Apple’s legacy of premium smartphones.

