iPhone 17 Series Now Available on 0% Markup Installment Plans for up to 12 Months in Pakistan
Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup is now available in Pakistan on 0% markup installment plans for up to 12 months through JS Bank. The offer allows customers to purchase their desired iPhone 17 variant with convenient monthly payments and flexible tenures extending up to 36 months, making Apple’s newest flagship devices more accessible to a wider audience.
This installment facility covers the complete lineup, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, in multiple storage options.
iPhone 17 Series Installment Plans
|Model
|Storage
|Price (PKR)
|12 Months (0%)
|18 Months
|24 Months
|30 Months
|36 Months
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|2 TB
|907,799
|75,650
|65,078
|52,645
|46,315
|41,581
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|1 TB
|739,499
|61,625
|53,013
|42,885
|37,729
|33,872
|iPhone 17 Pro
|1 TB
|693,293
|57,774
|49,701
|40,206
|35,371
|31,755
|iPhone 17 Pro
|512 GB
|654,839
|54,570
|46,944
|37,976
|33,409
|29,994
|iPhone Air
|1 TB
|652,799
|54,400
|46,798
|37,857
|33,305
|29,901
|iPhone 17 Pro
|512 GB
|609,449
|50,787
|43,960
|35,343
|31,094
|27,915
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|256 GB
|570,587
|47,549
|40,904
|33,090
|29,111
|26,135
|iPhone Air
|512 GB
|568,547
|47,379
|40,758
|32,971
|29,007
|26,042
|iPhone 17 Pro
|256 GB
|525,605
|43,800
|37,680
|31,304
|26,816
|24,406
|iPhone 17
|512 GB
|487,559
|40,630
|34,952
|28,275
|24,875
|22,332
|iPhone Air
|256 GB
|484,703
|40,392
|34,747
|28,109
|24,729
|22,201
|iPhone 17
|256 GB
|402,899
|33,575
|28,883
|23,365
|20,556
|18,454
Key Highlights
-
0% markup for up to 12 months.
-
Flexible tenures up to 36 months available.
-
Covers all iPhone 17 variants, including Air, Pro, and Pro Max.
-
Booking available through call center only.
-
Applicable for eligible credit card holders.
Valid for credit card customers who meet bank eligibility criteria.
For users who want to own the iPhone 17 Pro Max without paying the full price upfront, JS Bank’s 0% markup installment plan offers a smart option. However, we recommend confirming PTA approval, hidden charges, and credit card conditions before applying. The 12-month plan provides the best balance between convenience and cost.
