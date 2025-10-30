iPhone 17 Series Now Available on 0% Markup Installment Plans for up to 12 Months in Pakistan

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup is now available in Pakistan on 0% markup installment plans for up to 12 months through JS Bank. The offer allows customers to purchase their desired iPhone 17 variant with convenient monthly payments and flexible tenures extending up to 36 months, making Apple’s newest flagship devices more accessible to a wider audience.

This installment facility covers the complete lineup, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, in multiple storage options.

iPhone 17 Series Installment Plans

Model Storage Price (PKR) 12 Months (0%) 18 Months 24 Months 30 Months 36 Months iPhone 17 Pro Max 2 TB 907,799 75,650 65,078 52,645 46,315 41,581 iPhone 17 Pro Max 1 TB 739,499 61,625 53,013 42,885 37,729 33,872 iPhone 17 Pro 1 TB 693,293 57,774 49,701 40,206 35,371 31,755 iPhone 17 Pro 512 GB 654,839 54,570 46,944 37,976 33,409 29,994 iPhone Air 1 TB 652,799 54,400 46,798 37,857 33,305 29,901 iPhone 17 Pro 512 GB 609,449 50,787 43,960 35,343 31,094 27,915 iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB 570,587 47,549 40,904 33,090 29,111 26,135 iPhone Air 512 GB 568,547 47,379 40,758 32,971 29,007 26,042 iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB 525,605 43,800 37,680 31,304 26,816 24,406 iPhone 17 512 GB 487,559 40,630 34,952 28,275 24,875 22,332 iPhone Air 256 GB 484,703 40,392 34,747 28,109 24,729 22,201 iPhone 17 256 GB 402,899 33,575 28,883 23,365 20,556 18,454

Key Highlights

0% markup for up to 12 months .

Flexible tenures up to 36 months available.

Covers all iPhone 17 variants , including Air, Pro, and Pro Max.

Booking available through call center only.

Applicable for eligible credit card holders.

Valid for credit card customers who meet bank eligibility criteria.

For users who want to own the iPhone 17 Pro Max without paying the full price upfront, JS Bank’s 0% markup installment plan offers a smart option. However, we recommend confirming PTA approval, hidden charges, and credit card conditions before applying. The 12-month plan provides the best balance between convenience and cost.