iPhone 17 Series To Boast LTPO OLED Panels: Report

Apple has not launched the iPhone 16 series yet and we have started getting reports about the next year’s flagship iPhone 17 series. We all know that the silicon giant has clung to traditional 60Hz displays for their standard iPhones. On the other hand, the rest of the smartphone market embraced smoother, higher refresh rates. This is one of the most-wanted features all Apple lovers have been waiting for. It seems as if their wait is going to be over in the coming years. According to a new report, Apple may finally be ready to make this jump, however, not as soon as we hope. iPhone 17 Series Will Get Long-Awaited Display Upgrade

Apple will probably equip all four models in the iPhone 17 series with LTPO OLED panels. Sources claim that this shift from the existing LTPS technology used in non-Pro models will pave the way for ProMotion. For all those unaware, ProMotion is Apple’s name for the 120Hz variable refresh rate technology that has been exclusive to the Pro iPhone models since its introduction in 2021. An industry source stated in the report:

Because the product change between last year’s iPhone 15 and this year’s iPhone 16 series is small, the iPhone 17 series needs to differentiate itself by applying LTPO to the lower lineup. Why switch to LTPO panels? It is very important for several reasons. ProMotion on the existing-gen iPhones allows their display to dynamically adjust its refresh rate between a gushy smooth 120Hz and a battery-saving 1Hz. This flexibility allows smoother visuals and animations. Moreover, it also optimizes battery life during static content display. It’s the reason why iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro models brag always-on displays. They showcase the clock, widgets, and notifications even when locked.

Reports claim that Chinese supplier BOE will provide Apple with the required LTPO panels for the iPhone 17 series. If BOE falls short, Apple could turn to Samsung and LG Display to ensure the LTPO implementation. However, we’ll have to wait a whole year for ProMotion on all iPhones. The news seems quite promising for people who yearn for higher refresh rate displays. On the other hand, it is also clear that the iPhone 16 series will probably continue the trend of offering standard 60Hz screens on the non-Pro models.