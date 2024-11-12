A new wave of rumours suggests that Apple and Samsung are both grappling with the technical challenge of producing thinner batteries, which could limit how sleek upcoming devices like the anticipated iPhone 17 Slim and iPhone Fold can be.

The iPhone 17 Slim, as it’s rumoured to be called, is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and a significantly thinner profile than the current iPhone lineup. While exact dimensions remain uncertain, a recent rumour indicates that battery technology constraints may cap the device’s thickness at around 6mm.

This information comes from a source named yeux1122, known for mixed accuracy in previous reports. For instance, the same source has claimed the existence of projects like the Apple Ring and a 2TB Pro iPhone model, though such predictions have not materialized.

iPhone 17 Slim and Fold Face Delays Over Battery Limitation

In a blog post (translated), yeux1122 wrote, “[The] supply of new internal substrates will not be possible next year. It was expected that the new substrate would be thinner and secure more batteries, but due to the unadoption of the new substrate, the slim model in the industry is around 6mm.”

If accurate, this means the iPhone 17 Slim’s thickness would measure significantly less than the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which are 8.25mm thick. Even the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, at 7.8mm, would feel bulky in comparison to a 6mm device. While this slim profile is a remarkable engineering feat, it raises questions about battery life, durability, and thermal management, which are critical for user experience.

The quest for thinner devices is not unique to Apple. Samsung is reportedly facing similar difficulties in designing slimmer phones, according to the same rumour. These issues stem from limitations in materials and technologies needed to achieve the desired balance between size, performance, and durability.

The idea of a super-thin iPhone 17 Slim first emerged in October 2023, following a report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo’s analysis suggested that Apple was exploring the use of resin-coated copper (RCC) for mainboards, a material that could significantly reduce the thickness of internal components. However, RCC is reportedly fragile and has struggled to pass durability tests, particularly drop tests, raising concerns about its practical application.

Beyond the iPhone 17 Slim, Apple’s push for thinner components will be a step toward the development of the long-awaited iPhone Fold. A foldable iPhone would greatly benefit from reduced thickness, as the folding mechanism inherently increases the overall size. A thinner design would help offset this and create a more compact device when folded.

While these advancements hold promise, Apple appears to be navigating a delicate balance between innovation and feasibility. A thinner phone design may appeal to consumers looking for portability and aesthetics, but the trade-offs in battery capacity and durability will need careful consideration.

As both Apple and Samsung work through these challenges, the rumoured iPhone 17 Slim and iPhone Fold remain highly anticipated. Whether these devices will meet the expectations of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike will depend on how well these companies can overcome the barriers of battery and component technology.