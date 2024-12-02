iPhone 17 to Stick with 3nm Chips: Here’s Why Apple is Holding Off on 2nm?

Apple traditionally follows a two-year cycle for process node upgrades. We have seen it on the 7nm and 5nm technologies, as they were both utilized for two years. However, it seems as if the silicon giant is set to extend the 3nm process to a third consecutive year with the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Several factors contribute to this strategic decision, so, let’s delve into them.

Apple iPhone 17 to Use 3nm Chips for Third Year

If we dig into history, Apple adopted new process nodes every two years, with the 7nm and 5nm processes setting the standard for performance and efficiency upgrades. However, the upcoming iPhone 17 will reportedly mark the third consecutive year of 3nm use, following the introduction of 3nm with the A17 Bionic chip in 2023.

TSMC’s 3nm technology family includes iterations like N3B (used in the A17), N3E, and now N3P. The technology promises further enhancements in power efficiency and performance density. However, the extended use of 3nm highlights challenges in advancing semiconductor technology and Apple’s confidence in refining existing nodes for the utmost benefit.

Previous rumors claimed that Apple would debut 2nm chips with the iPhone 17. Anyhow, it’s clear that the next-generation process will make its way into devices no earlier than 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro variants will likely be the first candidates for the 2nm chips. However, the base models may stick to 3nm processes, potentially the N3X iteration.

TSMC’s 2nm process (N2) will reportedly begin risk production in 2025, with volume production ramping up later in the year. However, Apple’s conservative strategy of embracing mature nodes ensures product stability and optimized performance for users. Supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated:

The processors for 2025 iPhone 17 models will be made by TSMC’s N3P process/3-nanometer technology. The processor for 2026 iPhone 18 models is anticipated to use TSMC’s 2-nanometer technology. However, due to cost concerns, not all new iPhone 18 models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer processor.

iPhone 18 Pro models will be definitely worth it if you are waiting for the latest and greatest in chip technology. iPhone 17 series will still offer cutting-edge performance, leveraging the N3P process to maximize power efficiency and capability but the 2nm chipsets will take the 2026 iPhones to new heights.

