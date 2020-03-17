iPhone 8: Apple to Launch 4.7-Inch Entry Level iPhone  

Nayab Khan Last Updated: Mar 17, 2020
With the release of iOS 14, Apple could be working on the rumored iPhone 9, which is supposed to be an upgraded iPhone 8 version. Now more details have emerged from that code to indicate that there is also a bigger iPhone 9 Plus in the works as a successor to the iPhone 8 Plus. Since some time, it has been speculated that Apple will soon release a new 4.7-inch LCD phone that will reuse the design of 8 version with revised internals, but this is the first hint that Apple will release a “Plus” version. 

Apparently, the brand new phones will also have a powerful state house button, such as the initial iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Touch ID instead of Face ID, and Apple Pay’s Express Transit feature, Which allows you to keep your phone close to a transit terminal to pay for the transit. Apparently, the brand-new phones will also be able to search NFC tags without needing a user to open an app, a feature currently only available on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone 11. 

According to Apple analyst, the latest 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone would start at $399, be available with either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, and come in white, silver or red. 

