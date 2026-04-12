The foldable smartphone market is about to get more exciting as Apple prepares to enter the space with its first foldable iPhone. For years, Samsung has led this category, and its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to continue that trend. However, the arrival of the iPhone Fold could finally bring serious competition, giving users more choices than ever before. In this article, we are comparing the iPhone Fold vs the Galaxy Z Fold 8 based on the leaked specs.

Looking at early reports, both devices seem to target the premium segment. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to keep a price close to $1,999, while the iPhone Fold could start at a similar price but may go higher depending on storage options. This means both phones will remain expensive, aimed at users who want cutting-edge technology rather than budget-friendly options.

iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: A New Rivalry Begins

When it comes to design, Samsung appears to be sticking with a familiar approach. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will look similar to its predecessor, with a large inner display and a smaller outer screen. Its main display may measure around 8 inches, making it slightly larger than Apple’s rumored 7.8-inch foldable screen. However, Apple might take a different direction by offering a wider design, which could improve multitasking and make the device feel more like a tablet when opened.

Another important detail is the display quality. Apple is rumored to be working on reducing or even removing the crease that is usually visible on foldable screens. If successful, this could give the iPhone Fold a cleaner and more premium look compared to Samsung’s design.

In terms of cameras, Samsung may have the upper hand. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will include a powerful triple-camera setup, including a high-resolution main sensor and additional lenses for zoom and wide shots. On the other hand, the iPhone Fold might feature a simpler dual-camera system. While Apple is known for strong image processing, it may still lack the versatility offered by Samsung’s hardware.

Performance is likely to be strong on both devices. Apple’s foldable phone could use its latest A-series chip, delivering fast and efficient performance. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to use a next-generation Snapdragon processor, which should also provide smooth multitasking and gaming. With both phones offering up to 12GB or more of RAM, users can expect flagship-level speed from either choice.

Battery life is another key area. The iPhone Fold is rumored to include a larger battery, around 5,500mAh, compared to Samsung’s expected 5,000mAh unit. However, since foldable phones have large displays, real-world battery performance will depend on software optimization and usage patterns.

Software could be where Samsung has an advantage. The company has years of experience in building features specifically for foldable devices, such as split-screen multitasking and desktop-like modes. Apple, on the other hand, will be entering this space for the first time. While its software is usually polished, it may take time to fully adapt to the foldable format.

In the end, the competition between these two devices will come down to user preference. Samsung offers experience and proven features, while Apple brings a fresh approach that could change expectations. The launch of the iPhone Fold could mark a turning point, making the foldable market more competitive and innovative than ever before.