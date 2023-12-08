iPhone Screen & Touch ID Inventor Steve Hotelling is Leaving Apple

Some of the components of Apple’s iPhones make them elegant and unique, including their screen and touch ID. As per a report, the senior executive of the company, Steve Hotelling, who supervised the iPhone screen and touch ID, is leaving Apple.

Hotelling is named on numerous patents that relate to the iPhone and iPad’s touchscreen features. Furthermore, he is also one of the inventors of the Touch ID feature of Apple devices, as per a Bloomberg report. Moreover, Steve also headed the company’s camera engineering team and led efforts to develop depth-sensing technologies for augmented reality (AR).

In this regard, Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Hotelling has also represented Apple in several legal trials over his 20-year-long career with the company, the Bloomberg report said.

The reason behind Hotelling leaving the company is not clear and we will have to wait for an official statement to know it.

