The new iPhone SE 2020 has a number of things to recommend it for its $399 affordable price, incorporating a fast A13 Bionic processor, exquisite display and excellent cameras. But the battery life of the iPhone SE is not up to the mark.

In fact, on the basis of a battery test, the new iPhone SE’s 1,821 mAh battery life traces every latest iPhone by a significant margin and more importantly its top Android phone rivals by nearly three hours.

During a battery test, each smartphone surf the internet continuously over a cellular connection (4G or 5G) at 150 nits of screen brightness until the smartphone rolls out of power. The smartphone loads a new website every 30 seconds. The test allowed to compare relative persistence across multiple smartphones.

iPhone SE 2020 Battery Life Disappoints the Users

Unfortunately, the iPhone SE did not impress during the testing, lasting an average of just 9:31. That runtime is about 2 hours behind the iPhone 11, which took benefit from a bigger 3,110 mAh but also powers a massive 6.1-inch display. On the other hand, the iPhone SE has a short 4.7-inch LCD

Now we will take a look at other smartphones that are in the iPhone SE’s price range. It doesn’t seem good there, either. The $399 Google Pixel 3a lasted an impressive 11 hours and 59 minutes on the battery test, so the users can attain 2.5 hours of extra battery life.

