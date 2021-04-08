iPhone SE 3 could not be released this year as the iPhone SE Sequel-2020. Phone SE predecessor named iPhone SE 3 expected to be launched in 2022 according to new reports. New information about the iPhone SE 3, was also revealed online. In view of the last iPhone SE model, Apple’s next device name is expected as iPhone SE 3 (2022) mobile. According to previous leaks, it reveals that the next-generation iPhone SE 3 will be budget-friendly and comes without a home button.

Also Read: Samsung Take Over Apple, Becomes World’s Largest Smartphone Manufacturer

iPhone SE 3 without Home Button and with Small Display May Launch in 2022

The new LCD-iPhone SE, which is believed to be known as iPhone SE 3, could be introduced next year in 2022. The report says that a limited form factor of 4.7″ could be available to consumers hoping to use a smaller screen this time. iPhone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen (750×1.334 pixels) that will be the same as an iPhone SE 2020. In addition, iPhone SE 3 has a 5G support with a sub-6GHz band.

According to reports, Apple is also working on a further version of the iPhone SE, which could be released in 2023. Instead of making the notch on a new smartphone, this model is probably will have a big 6.1-inch screen with a hole-punch display.

The design of the iPhone SE 3, which had been circulating a while ago, also suggests the next generation LCD model with a hole-punch display and slim bezels. A flat-screen like the iPhone 12 series also appears on the upcoming smartphone. The iPhone SE 3 uses a single sensor and an LED light at the back. The iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE are very close in design and similar specifications. But expected no home button on the iPhone next version screen. The fingerprint detection sensor reported on the power key similar to the new iPad Air.

You may be also interested in: WhatsApp Users will Soon be Able to Migrate Chats Between iPhone and Android