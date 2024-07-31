iPhone SE 4: A Bold Departure from the Past

The next-generation iPhone SE is set to undergo a radical transformation. Leaked details suggest that Apple is poised to ditch the iconic Home button in favor of a more modern, all-screen design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. This overhaul will be accompanied by a significant display upgrade, transitioning from LCD to OLED for the first time in the SE series.

Expected to measure 6.06 inches, the iPhone SE 4’s screen will be a substantial leap from its predecessor’s 4.7-inch panel. To accommodate this larger display and the removal of the Home button, Face ID is rumored to replace Touch ID as the biometric authentication method. Additionally, the device is anticipated to feature a USB-C port, aligning with the industry.

To meet the anticipated demand for OLED panels, Apple has reportedly tapped BOE as the primary supplier, with LG Display serving as a backup. This strategic move aims to mitigate supply chain risks and ensure a steady flow of components. Interestingly, the OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 are expected to be more cost-effective than those used in the iPhone 15 series due to the utilization of older, less expensive technology.

Despite leveraging existing components, the iPhone SE 4 is poised to offer a compelling package. The combination of a larger OLED display, Face ID, and a modern design is a significant departure from the budget-friendly ethos of previous SE models. While the device’s exact specifications and pricing remain shrouded in mystery, these leaks suggest that Apple is aiming to broaden the appeal of the iPhone SE to a wider audience.

With mass production slated to commence in October 2023, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to hit store shelves in the spring of 2024. As the release date draws nearer, we can expect more details to emerge about this highly anticipated device.