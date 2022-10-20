iPhone SE 4 Design will have same design as iPhone XR

The iPhone launch is a big event every year because it brings something new and exciting for users. However, in the last two years, am noticing that new devices are coming with minor or no changes. Now a famous leaker Evan Prosser has come up with new information regarding the rumored iPhone SE 4.

He shared an image in a video on YouTube revealing that iPhone SE 4 will have the same design as iPhone XR. The video carries an image of the device and he claims it to be an iPhone SE 4. The device in the video is black, burgundy, and silver in color, and looks quite beautiful. He mentioned that these are renders but at the same time discussed the similarity of the device’s design with the iPhone XR.

While showing the upcoming most anticipated device, iPhone XR, he said:

“You’re literally looking at the iPhone XR … it’s that phone, but with a new brain and goodies inside,”

Apart from this he also revealed that this device is going to come next year with an A16 chip and maybe new camera tech. New Camera Tech? Yes, it is something that we should be happy about since as I discussed before for the last few years Apple is launching devices with very minor changes. So this is one change that will attract people may be other than the name of the brand.

While this video is surfacing everywhere on the internet but Apple has not responded to any of these revelations.

