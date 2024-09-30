iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears Amid Potential Supply Chain Shakeup Due to BOE Ban

iPhone SE 4 Launch is set for March 2025, however, recent developments suggest Apple may face challenges in its supply chain, potentially affecting the upcoming launch. The highly anticipated iPhone has gained significant attention following the mixed reception of the iPhone 16 series, launched at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event. With buyers seeking a more affordable yet powerful alternative to Apple’s flagship devices, the SE 4 is poised to succeed. However, looming trade regulations could complicate its production.

Apple May Have to Drop BOE as a Display Supplier For iPhone SE 4

A key component of the iPhone SE 4 is its display, which Chinese manufacturer BOE Technology Group largely supplies. It is pertinent to mention that BOE’s role in Apple’s supply chain is under threat. U.S. Representative John Moolenaar has urged the Department of Defense to add BOE and Tianma Microelectronics to its restricted list. If the Pentagon approves this request, Apple may be forced to drop BOE as a supplier. BOE currently produces about 70% of the display panels for the iPhone SE 4, making this development a potential setback for the launch.

The restrictions will create significant disruption for Apple. The silicon giant has been relying on BOE for several years to meet its display needs for different iPhone models. BOE’s expertise has helped the giant maintain competitive pricing on its devices, especially on budget-friendly models like the iPhone SE. However, now the company may need to rev efforts to find alternative suppliers. Fortunately, the tech giant already has good relationships with other display suppliers like Samsung Display and LG Display. They will probably help mitigate the impact of losing BOE as a key partner. Samsung and LG supplied displays for Apple’s flagship models, including the iPhone 16 series, and could easily fill in the gap for the iPhone SE 4 if BOE is restricted.

However, sourcing displays exclusively from Samsung and LG will raise production costs. The SE line is famous for providing value for money, offering many of the same features as high-end iPhones at a more affordable price. Maintaining this balance between cost and quality will be crucial for the success of SE 4. Let’s see what strategy Apple takes to overcome the potential supply chain issues.

Can It Outperform the iPhone 16 Series?

According to several leaks and rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will be a major hit, with improvements in both design and performance. SE 4 will reportedly feature a larger OLED display, 5G connectivity, and the same A16 Bionic chip found in Apple’s higher-end models. Moreover, it will adopt the Face ID technology and a modern design. The smartphone will abandon the Touch ID button which has been a hallmark of the SE series until now. These upgrades will definitely drive demand, especially among users who want flagship-level features without paying premium prices. Experts predict that the handset will outperform the iPhone 16 series in terms of sales, especially in key markets like the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Anyhow, time will tell.

Check Out: iPhone SE 4: A Bold Departure from the Past – PhoneWorld