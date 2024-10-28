iPhone SE 4 Leaks Reveal Key Specs, Launch Date & Price

A recent post on X by the reliable tipster @Jukanlosreve has unveiled the comprehensive spec sheet for Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4. The smartphone is expected to launch in March 2025, as per the leak. The details of the leak suggest that Apple’s mid-range device will arrive with hardware akin to the latest flagship models.

The leak reveals that the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with the latest Apple A18 chipset, which will surely make it a top contender in the midrange segment. In terms of memory, the smartphone will reportedly arrive with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This powerful setup will surely provide the SE model with high-end performance capabilities, potentially allowing compatibility with Apple’s latest AI features as well.

One another notable upgrade from previous SE models includes a 6.06-inch notched OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The display will also be protected by Ceramic Shield technology, IP68 water and dust resistance, and will support LTPS 60Hz.

For photography lovers, a 48MP rear camera (Sony IMX904 sensor) and a 12MP front camera (f/1.9) are expected, along with Face ID functionality. Moreover, the leak entails that the device will offer USB-C, and a larger 3,279mAh battery, with 20W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Furthermore, the leak also revealed the connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and UWB (U1), along with an Apple proprietary modem codenamed “Centauri.” The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced between $499 and $549, which is comparatively higher than previous generations. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the iPhone SE 4 will compete against other midrange and upper-midrange devices in the market.

