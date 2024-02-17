iPhone SE 4 May Get An OLED Display

If we talk about all the iPhones to date, only one iPhone truly falls into the budget category: the iPhone SE. It is considered to be Apple’s cheapest phone and many people love the iPhone SE for other reasons as well. The next iPhone SE dubbed iPhone SE 4 is tipped to be a massive update compared to the previous generations. Recent reports claim that Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone SE line will boast an OLED display by 2025. Currently, the iPhone SE is the only iPhone still using LCD technology. However, this change is expected to bring it in line with Apple’s more premium models.

iPhone SE 4 To Offer Brighter Colors & Deeper Blacks

For all those unaware, OLED displays offer brighter colors, deeper blacks, and better overall image quality as compared to LCDs. The main focus of the silicon giant is to keep costs down for the iPhone SE 4. Even though OLED panels cost more to fabricate, Apple could potentially maintain the iPhone SE’s affordability due to the tough competition between suppliers. Samsung is tipped to offer the lowest price for the displays as it wants to secure the majority of the orders. Two major display manufacturers, Samsung and BOE, are reportedly contesting to supply Apple with the new OLED screens.

Samsung and BOE have reportedly given quotes ranging from $30 to $40 for the low-cost model. Samsung is offering the most affordable price at $30 per unit, while BOE’s limit is $35. In addition to that, Tienma, a Chinese display manufacturer offered the most expensive price for the iPhone SE 4 component at $40. If we dig into Samsung’s history with Apple and its supposed lowest quote, it’s likely to get most of the orders, followed by BOE. Anyhow, Apple has not finalized a production partner yet. It is reportedly seeking even cheaper prices in the mid-20s range. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. The exact iPhone SE 4 launch date remains uncertain however, rumors suggest a 2025 timeframe for the upcoming variant.