iPhone SE 4 To Feature Face ID, USB-C & Action Button: Leak

According to the source, the iPhone SE 4, codenamed Ghost will feature the following specs:

If the upcoming handset uses the iPhone 14 chassis as the basis of its design, it will not have the curved edges found on the iPhone 15. Moreover, the silicon giant hasn’t finalized the camera bump design as well. It can either be a single bump or a plateau housing the camera and flash. The fact is that these upgrades sound too good to be true if Apple released this product today. iPhone SE 4 is due in 2024 or 2025. These features are tipped to become cost-effective by launch time.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will come with USB-C, OLED, and Face ID. Moreover, it will boast a 48MP sensor and an Action button. However, these are the most questionable portions of this rumor. The 48MP sensor is cheaper to manufacture and even trickled down to the iPhone 15. However, it doesn’t make it cost-effective for a budget model yet. So, it is expected to change in a year. The Action button seems the oddest element of this rumor. Right now, it’s only available on iPhone 15 Pro models. So, it would require additional changes to the iPhone 14 design adding to costs. Anyhow, we are still not sure about any of these features. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!