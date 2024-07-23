iPhone SE 4 To Feature FaceID & OLED Display With Higher Price Tag

Apple is gearing up to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE in the first half of 2024. The iPhone SE became popular for being more budget-friendly than the regular iPhones. These phones allow people to experiment with older iPhones’ design language with improved specifications. The pricing aspect remained the most appealing characteristic of this smartphone. However, now things seem to change. According to the latest reports, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will cost more than its predecessor. However, it will come packed with exciting upgrades that promise to redefine the budget smartphone market. iPhone SE 4 is tipped to boast FaceID, an OLED Display with a substantial redesign. Let’s dig into what the handset will offer.

Sleek Design and Display

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. It will feature a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED display. For the first time in the SE series, users will enjoy Face ID to enhance security.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the A16 Bionic chip alongside Apple’s in-house 5G modem will power the highly anticipated phone. This modem supports sub-6GHz 5G frequencies. Moreover, it is manufactured using a 4nm process, a significant step in reducing reliance on Qualcomm.

Advanced Camera and Charging

Rumors claim that there will be a 48-megapixel main camera, promising outstanding photography. There will be a shift to a USB Type-C charging port that aligns with EU regulations, offering universal charging support.

Innovative Features

Another noteworthy feature is the Action Button, offering customizable interactions just like the iPhone 15 Pro models. SE 4 will reportedly run on iOS 18. Furthermore, it will deliver advanced AI capabilities, improving functionality and user engagement.

Price and Availability

With all these improvements, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to come with a higher price tag. You can expect around $500, up from the SE 3’s $429. This hike reflects the significant upgrades and new features. It is worth mentioning that Apple hasn’t officially confirmed these details yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. The SE 4 promises to be a game-changer in the affordable smartphone segment. Isn’t it? What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.