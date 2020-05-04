iPhone SE or iPhone 8? Which is a smarter buy in $400

Apple recently unveiled its new model iPhone SE 2020 in only $399 which witnesses the low budget phone by the smartphone leader. The company’s first ever budget friendly phone looks similar to iPhone 8 and have internals like iPhone 11. Launched in April 2020, Apple discontinued its flagship iPhone 8 on the same day.

The only reason people may attract to the device is its money value which is comparatively lower than other high-tech smartphones in the market. If you currently have an iPhone 8, you should not think to get your hands on this new piece as we are going to share all the specs below.

In 2018, Apple planned to build it with 4-inch screen display, however, in 2020 it changed the design with 4.7-inch retina HD display. The iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting support. It has bottom bezels and thick top identical to iPhone 8 where you will find 7-megapixel front camera and physical home button at the bottom.

The iPhone SE is packed with state-of-the-art chip technology with the same A13 Bionic processor as the iPhone 11 that Apple considers to be the fastest iOS processor ever. Whilst both phones have a memory range of 64GB and 256GB, the latest iPhone SE has a third, 128GB variant and provides the same battery life as iPhone 8.

In brief, most critics agree this is a major update for iPhone users who use older devices.