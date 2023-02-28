Advertisement

A few weeks earlier, some reports claimed that Apple supposedly killed the iPhone SE line. Now, less than two months later, we hear from the same source that the new iPhone SE with Apple’s 5G chip is going to launch next year.

New iPhone SE With Apple’s 5G Chip Planned to Launch Next Year

A reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the next iPhone SE will be built on the iPhone 14’s chassis, with a same-size 6.1-inch OLED display. Moreover, it will be the first iPhone SE to go with OLED and not LCD. The panel may be manufactured by BOE.

Furthermore, it will be the first iPhone to use Apple’s own in-house developed 5G baseband chip. It will come with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz bands of 5G. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G but uses Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

It is unclear when Apple will launch this device. However, the reports claim that the production for the next iPhone SE should start in the first half of 2024. Because of the slow switch away from Qualcomm modems, Qualcomm’s Apple business is expected to decline “significantly” in the next 2-3 years.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022, for example, with pricing starting at $429 in the U.S. The device is Apple’s last iPhone with a Home button and Touch ID. If it is based on iPhone 14, it will come with Face ID.

