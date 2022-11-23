iPhone SE4 is anticipated to be a killer smartphone

Apple iPhone series always steals the show and the iPhone 14 is no exception. However, we must not overlook Apple’s low-cost iPhone SE series. We’re not talking about a flagship iPhone here, but rather a flagship-killer! The phone in question is, of course, the upcoming iPhone SE4.

Apple iPhone SE is one of the brand’s budget category smartphones that has been on the market for quite some time. So far, the corporation has released three versions of the phone internationally, and word about the fourth generation has begun to circulate on the internet. According to current sources, Apple is working on a SE model that will be released as the iPhone SE4 with some big upgrades.

The rumoured iPhone SE 4 will be released in the spring of 2023. The smartphone is predicted to be a flagship killer, and it may have an impact on the Android smartphone industry. We have no idea. So far, the SE models have sold well in all areas, but they have never been able to displace the flagship Android phones.

In terms of specs, the gadget is expected to retain the 6.1-inch 720p LCD display of the iPhone XR for the future iPhone SE 4, which will be quite disappointing for a 2024 smartphone when most phones presently come with Full HD 1080p displays and a high refresh rate. The phone might be IP67-rated and powered by a 3,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging capability.