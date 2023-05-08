It is quite worrisome for most users to drop an iPhone over potential cracks to the screen or other damage. However, a TikTok video shows an iPhone surviving a 14,000-foot drop in a skydiving accident video.
The video published on TikTok on February 20, by Hatton Smith titled “When your phone falls out of your pocket at 14,000 feet.” The video shows him leaping from a plane, and quickly being separated from his device just after exiting. The iPhone is seen to spin and flutter away from the camera at speed.
iPhone Survive a 14,000-foot Drop in Skydiving Accident Video
The short video cuts to a shot of the iPhone, partially wedged into the ground “like Excalibur” as one off-screen voice put it. The iPhone is then pulled from the ground and deemed “completely fine.”
It is unclear what model of iPhone was shown, but it was placed inside a reasonably rugged case. The outcome may have been very different if it was just a naked iPhone hitting the ground with that much impact. More importantly for its survival, the iPhone landed on the ground which was very muddy. So, the landing is softer than typical.
It is worth mentioning here that Apple doesn’t offer a height the iPhones can survive a drop from. However, most rugged cases are marketed as capable of bearing a drop of about 6 feet.
