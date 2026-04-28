iPhone Ultra Coming? Apple’s Foldable Plans Leak Again

Fresh reports suggest Apple may be preparing to introduce a new “Ultra” category, with its long-rumored foldable iPhone once again making headlines.

According to the latest leaks, Apple’s first foldable smartphone could be branded simply as the iPhone Ultra, instead of following the traditional numbered lineup. The approach would give Apple more flexibility, allowing it to release Ultra devices on a different schedule than its regular iPhone models.

Sources indicate the company is aiming to unveil the foldable alongside its next-generation flagship devices, expected to be the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, at its usual September launch event. However, the iPhone Ultra itself may arrive slightly later, potentially within a few weeks of the announcement.

The “Ultra” branding is also rumored to extend beyond smartphones. Reports point to a MacBook Ultra currently in development, which could mark a major shift in Apple’s laptop strategy. The device is expected to feature both an OLED display and touchscreen support—a first for MacBooks.

The MacBook Ultra is also said to introduce an entirely new feature set, although specific details remain unclear. As with other Ultra-branded products, the device is expected to come with a significantly higher price tag than existing MacBook Pro models.

However, its release timeline may have shifted. While initially expected sooner, the MacBook Ultra is now rumored to launch in the first half of 2027, with supply chain challenges, particularly related to RAM availability, cited as a key reason for the delay.

Looking ahead, Apple’s Ultra expansion may not stop there. A foldable iPad Ultra is also reportedly under consideration and is said to be a priority for future leadership under John Ternus. If launched, it would likely become the most expensive iPad in the company’s lineup. While these reports remain unconfirmed, repeated leaks suggest Apple is actively exploring a broader Ultra ecosystem.

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