iPhone Users Can Now Use iMessages on Windows Via Phone Link App

Advertisement

IPhone users have always been complaining about the inability of Windows to merge with iMessage. However, not anymore, as Microsoft is enabling Windows users to access iMessage via its Phone Link app. The iPhone users will now be able to send and receive messages, make calls, and even see their notifications inside Windows 11. The preview of the app has been made available to Windows Insiders.

Advertisement

As per a source, the Phone Link app connects Windows devices to iPhones through Bluetooth. This innovation will allow users to speak with iPhone users directly from their computers or desktops, expanding their communication options.

Furthermore, the users will be able to access their iMessage discussions in a simplified format. However, there is a limitation which includes the inability to send images or participate in group messages.

Advertisement

The new modification is significant for Windows users who also own iPhones, as it facilitates cross-platform communication and bridges the gap between the two systems. The Phone Link application enables a smooth connection between devices, allowing users to remain connected even while not using their phones. It is pertinent to mention here that Phone Link integration for iPhone is basic in contrast to what’s available for Android.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Phone Link software is a game-changer for Windows users with iPhones, since it gives a streamlined and convenient way to access iMessage and stay connected. Windows 11’s ability to send and receive messages, phone calls, and notifications is a significant step forward for cross-platform communication, despite some limits.

Check out? iPhone 14 Series: Should you Import it or Buy it Locally?