iPhone users cannot Revert back to iOS 15.1

iOS 15.2 upgrade was rolled out on December 13 and it brought some great improvements such as better color to Apple’s Safari browser on iPhone. Also, it corrected the six vulnerabilities that were a great risk for the devices. Users were asked to shift to the new OS as soon as possible in order to get rid of issues. Many users upgraded their operating systems to iOS 15.2 in order to fight the previous issues but now the company has made it impossible to revert back to iOS 15.1. The company has made it inaccessible to all iPhones.

On the other hand iOS 15.1 was updated with improved SharePlay on Facetime and Covid-19 vaccination certificate in Apple’s wallet app along with the ProRes video format for the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, and many others. This was the reason why users wanted to downgrade to the older versions. Other than this many users were interested in jailbreaking their devices.

But, now, even when they tried to revert back, they could make it and were forced to stick to iOS 15.2. It seems that till the 15.3 version is released users, will not be able to enjoy the previous ones.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 15.1 users had gone beyond the reach of users having iPhone 13.

In the end, it clearly means that no iPhone or iPad user would be able to use iOS 15.1 and those who are not happy with iOS 15.2 will have to wait for the new update to get rid of the present one.

The reason why the iPhone made it inaccessible remains unknown.

Also Read: Caviar the Luxury Brand Reveals their Bulletproof iPhone 13 Series