iPhone users were deprived of widgets on iOS and were jealous of Android users who were enjoying it. Though it took years, with iOS 14, Apple came up with its own home screen widget at last. Now when Apple Maps has its own iOS widget, Google Maps has started offering the same for iOS users. Google Maps widgets require the installation of version 5.74 of the app on iPhone units running iOS 14 and up and iPad models with the iPadOS 15 beta downloaded.

This news has come from 9toGoogle, which revealed that pair of Google Widgets are available for the iOS home screen. Among the two widgets, one is called “Find places nearby” which uses a search bar similar to Google’s iOS Gmail and Search widgets. whereas the second Google Maps iOS widget, named “Know before you go” allows you to see the latest traffic conditions and more.

iPhone Users Get New Google Maps Widgets

Many users are confusing these Maps widgets with some of the widgets already available on Apple devices such as Travel Times, Transit Departures, Local Guides, and Traffic, however, they both are separate entities.