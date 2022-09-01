iPhone Users Pick their Favorite Solution for the iPhone 14 Notch Replacement

We know that the iPhone 14 Series will soon be presented, at which point we will learn all about its features, especially how Apple will address the display notch. However, in order to gauge user opinion, 9to5Mac created a poll in which iPhone users chose what, in their opinion, ought to be the answer to the iPhone Notch problem after all these years.

Advertisement

We are aware that Apple released the iPhone X, the first smartphone with a notch, in September 2018. The iPhone X swiftly set the standard for all subsequent smartphones produced worldwide. The Android phone swiftly chose more sophisticated alternatives to the notch, including punch holes and even sensors and cameras hidden beneath the display. Even if Apple somewhat shrunk the size of the notch, the idea behind it remained the same.

This time, there have been some credible leaks and reports that indicate the future iPhone 14 series won’t have a notch; instead, their displays will have “Cut-out(s)” for cameras and sensors.

9to5Mac conducted a poll on their website to ask the readers about their favorite potential notch replacement for iPhone 14 Pro. In the poll, readers were given four choices, whether they prefer Single Pill-Shaped Cutout or Pill-Shaped Cutout + Hole-Punch Camera or whether they prefer the current notch or any other suggestions from the readers.

We answered the poll with Pill-Shaped Cutout + Hole-Punch Camera because we think it looks better than the Single Pill-Shaped Cutout and we are not OK with the current notch as it looks outdated.

Here are the results of the poll so far and based on that, it seems that the favorite notch solution for the latest iPhone 14 series is the “Single Pill-Shaped Cutout”.

Those are just users’ opinions, and we’ll know exactly what Apple thought about the notch replacement for their upcoming iPhone 14 Series.

By the way, if you are planning to import the iPhone 14 series in Pakistan, here’s the PTA Tax that you’ll need to pay to get it registered.