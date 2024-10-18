iPhone Users Report Major Battery Drain After iOS 18 Update: Is There a Fix?

The latest iOS 18 update has left many iPhone users frustrated. You must be wondering, why? Several reports have been flooding in about severe battery drains following the upgrade. iPhone users have noticed a significant drop in battery life, with some claiming their phones lose 20% to 30% charge within just an hour of regular use. It hints at a sharp decline compared to previous iOS versions. Isn’t it?

Apple states that the post-update battery drain is a general issue. Moreover, it can be attributed to background tasks that run immediately after a software update. These tasks include system diagnostics and optimization processes, which need more power initially. Apple Support recommends users give their phones a few days to stabilize as the system completes its background activities. During this time, your battery life will gradually improve.

However, the sudden drain is frustrating to many users since iPhones still lag behind their Android counterparts in terms of fast charging technology. Android phones in a similar price range feature faster recharging speeds, giving users an edge when their battery runs low. On the other hand, iPhone users greatly depend on overnight charging to ensure a full charge.

Apple’s Suggested Fixes

If you’re experiencing battery drain after installing the iOS 18 update, the silicon giant has a few suggestions to help mitigate the issue:

Wait for Optimization: After an update, background processes continue for a few days. During this time, battery consumption may be higher, but it will stabilize as the system optimizes. Check Battery Usage: You can monitor which apps are draining the most battery by heading to Settings > Battery. If any app is gulping more power than usual, consider disabling or updating it. Enable Low Power Mode: This feature can boost battery life by temporarily lowering background activity, such as mail fetching and background app refresh. Turn Off Unnecessary Features: Features like location services, Bluetooth, and push notifications can ingest a lot of energy. Disabling these can help preserve battery life.

If you’re using the iOS 18 beta version, battery performance issues are more common. Even though, beta testers experience more quicker drains as the software is still being refined. Previous testers have reported similar problems, but the silicon giant has typically fixed these issues in subsequent updates. So, wait and hope that battery life stabilizes soon, or continue to rely on overnight charging.

