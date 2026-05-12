iPhones Now Compatible with Jazz 5G as Pakistan-Wide Rollout Progresses

iPhone users in Pakistan can now access Jazz 5G on compatible devices. Customers using supported iPhones updated to the latest iOS version can experience Jazz 5G within currently active coverage areas, as Jazz continues its phased nationwide rollout of next-generation connectivity.

With nearly 180 pilot 5G sites already operational across major cities and a phased expansion roadmap underway, Jazz continues to scale its next-generation network in line with device readiness, ecosystem maturity, and evolving customer demand, with coverage expected to expand progressively over time.

The development marks another important step in JazzWorld’s evolution as a digital ServiceCo, where next-generation connectivity is increasingly becoming the foundation of a broader customer experience journey. Through an integrated digital ecosystem spanning fintech, entertainment, gaming, cloud and enterprise solutions, digital self-care, insurtech, healthtech, and more, JazzWorld continues to enable seamless digital experiences designed to enable a Better Life For All.

Commenting on the development, Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at JazzWorld, said, “The availability of Jazz 5G support on compatible iPhones reflects the continued evolution of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and growing readiness for next-generation connectivity experiences. As networks, devices, and digital platforms continue to evolve together, our focus remains on delivering reliable, future-ready connectivity that enables richer and more seamless digital experiences for customers across Pakistan.”

Following the recent spectrum auction, Jazz further strengthened its spectrum portfolio with holdings across all newly introduced spectrum bands, including 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz. This strategic spectrum mix is designed to support both broader coverage and high-capacity next-generation services, enabling the continued evolution of 4G and 5G connectivity across Pakistan.

Jazz customers using compatible Apple devices can activate 5G by updating to the latest iOS version and enabling 5G settings on their devices within covered areas. Jazz is also continuing to expand its 5G-compatible handset ecosystem, with several Samsung Galaxy series devices, among others, having recently received compatibility enablement on the Jazz 5G network.

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