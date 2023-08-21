iPhones Support RCS Messages For The First Time Thanks To Beeper!

RCS is an acronym for Rich Communication Services. It is the supercharged form of SMS. Let me tell you that Google has been forcing Apple to adopt this for a long time. RCS enables features like end-to-end encryption, read receipts, typing indicators, and more between smartphones and devices. Android world has primarily adopted RCS, however, the silicon giant Apple hasn’t hopped on the bandwagon yet. iMessage on iPhones delivers all the same features as RCS, however, it doesn’t have cross-platform compatibility with Android phones. It’s a war Google has been fighting with Apple for a long time, however, now it seems as if the time has finally come. A third-party app dubbed Beeper is all ready to finally bring RCS messaging to iPhones. The app will let you consolidate all your messaging apps, which now support Google Messages with RCS.

Beeper Becomes the first RCS Chat App for iPhones

The question here arises how does it work? All the starters will have to download and use the Beeper app to get RCS-supported Google Messages on their iPhones. However, this will work once the feature is out of beta. RCS messaging is tipped to work great in sending and receiving emoji reactions. The new feature will even send and show tap backs from iPhone use.

There are some known issues that the app developers have been trying to fix. For instance: Display picture avatars don’t show up yet

Past history is not fully synced up yet

Read receipts are not supported for groups

Typing indicators are not active yet