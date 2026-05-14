The Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO Pakistan) has announced a major six-month digital transformation plan aimed at modernising the country’s intellectual property system. The initiative focuses on improving trademark, copyright, and patent services through automation, artificial intelligence, and online complaint handling. According to the Director General, the goal is to make the entire process faster, more transparent, and easier for businesses and individuals.

The announcement was made by IPO Pakistan Director General Noman Aslam during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI). He explained that the organisation is moving away from traditional paperwork-based systems and shifting toward a fully digital framework. This shift will reduce delays in processing applications, improve the quality of examination, and lower the number of legal disputes related to intellectual property registrations.

IPO Pakistan Launches Six-Month Plan for Digital Transformation

Under the new plan, IPO Pakistan is introducing online systems for several key services. One of the most important developments is the digital complaint management system, which allows users to submit complaints electronically. Businesses can now track the progress of their cases online without needing to physically visit IPO offices. IPO Pakistan has already shared the system with around 15 major chambers of commerce across the country, helping businesses become more aware of the new digital tools available to them.

The Director General also highlighted how other government bodies coordinate to handle intellectual property enforcement. IPO Pakistan itself mainly acts as a facilitation and coordination authority. When cases involve violations such as piracy, counterfeiting, or unauthorized use of intellectual property, they are referred to the relevant agencies. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) handles copyright-related matters, Pakistan Customs deals with border-related piracy and imports of counterfeit goods, while local police address trademark violations and market-level enforcement issues. This multi-agency coordination will become more efficient through improved digital communication systems.

During his address, Noman Aslam acknowledged concerns raised by the business community regarding delays and limited staffing. He noted that recent recruitment efforts have helped reduce the backlog of pending cases. However, he also admitted that the current pace of work is still not satisfactory. This has encouraged IPO Pakistan to accelerate its shift toward modern technologies, including artificial intelligence tools that can assist in faster case processing and better data management.

Representatives from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomed the reforms and expressed hope that digitalisation would reduce bureaucratic delays and improve trust in the intellectual property system. Businesses often face challenges related to lengthy registration procedures and enforcement issues, and the new system will address many of these concerns.

IPO Pakistan’s digital transformation drive marks an important step toward modernising intellectual property services in the country. By adopting automation and online systems, the organisation aims to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. If successfully implemented within the six-month timeline, the initiative could significantly strengthen intellectual property protection and support innovation and business growth in Pakistan.