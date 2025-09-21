The upcoming iQOO 15 from Vivo’s sub-brand has already made headlines. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench, and the results are nothing short of record-breaking. According to the latest reports, the iQOO 15 has broken the records on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The prototype managed a single-core score of 3,824 and a multi-core score of 12,402. These scores place it far ahead of many current flagship smartphones. The powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC is behind this impressive performance.

iQOO 15 Breaks Records on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The test device came with 16GB of RAM, though reports suggest multiple memory options will be available when the phone officially launches. Another detail revealed by the benchmark is that the iQOO 15 is running Android 16. This gives us a strong hint that the phone will debut with the latest Android version right out of the box.

But the benchmark isn’t the only thing that has caught attention. iQOO is preparing a feature-packed flagship. The phone is expected to sport a Samsung-made display with QHD+ resolution. This means users can expect sharp visuals and smooth performance, perfect for both gaming and entertainment.

On the back, the iQOO 15 will likely carry a triple-camera setup, each with a 50MP sensor. One of these cameras will be a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This setup should make the phone a strong competitor in mobile photography.

Battery life also looks promising. The device may house a massive 7,000 mAh battery, which would make it one of the largest in the flagship segment. With such capacity, users can expect extended gaming sessions, longer video playback, and reduced charging anxiety.

Another highlight is the LED light strip around the camera ring, which adds a stylish touch to the design. It shows iQOO’s focus not only on power but also on aesthetics.

Perhaps the most exciting news is the inclusion of a self-developed chip called Q3. This chip will reportedly bring full-scene ray tracing to Genshin Impact. If true, this would be a first in the industry, as even Apple has not achieved this level of gaming detail. For gamers, this could change the way mobile graphics are experienced.

iQOO plans to reveal more about this Q3 chip on September 23. Interestingly, that is also the day Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 officially. The timing strongly suggests a collaboration or coordinated launch.

The full unveiling of the iQOO 15 is expected to happen in the coming weeks. With its record-breaking benchmark performance, powerful new Snapdragon processor, advanced gaming chip, and massive battery, the phone is shaping up to be one of the most exciting flagship launches of the year.

For now, all eyes are on iQOO to see how the final product lives up to these early promises.