iQOO 15 Launch Date Confirmed Along with Four Exciting Colour Options

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date of the iQOO 15. The much-awaited flagship smartphone will be unveiled on October 20 at an event in Shenzhen, China. The launch event will begin at 7 PM local time, and the brand is expected to showcase several new devices alongside the phone.

The company has also revealed the colour options for the iQOO 15. The smartphone will be available in four different colours, including one unique model that features a colour-changing back cover. This design element adds a stylish and futuristic touch, which has become one of iQOO’s signature aesthetics in recent releases.

While iQOO has not shared the full list of specifications yet, it has confirmed some exciting details. The iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, one of the most powerful mobile processors currently available. It will run on OriginOS 6, which is known for its smooth and optimized performance.

The device will feature a 6.85-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising stunning visuals and fluid animations — perfect for gaming and entertainment. The phone will also include a Q3 gaming chip, which will enhance gaming performance and graphics stability.

The iQOO 15 will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to water and dust. This durability feature makes it a reliable choice for users who need performance and protection in one package. Another exciting feature is wireless charging support, giving users more flexibility and convenience.

Although the October 20 launch is for the Chinese market, iQOO is expected to bring the iQOO 15 to international markets by early December. Interestingly, the global version is also expected to run OriginOS, instead of switching to Funtouch OS, which iQOO typically uses for global models.

iQOO won’t stop at just one product. During the same launch event, the brand will also introduce three other devices:

iQOO Pad5e – a tablet powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

– a tablet powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. iQOO Watch GT 2 – a new smartwatch designed for performance and health tracking.

– a new smartwatch designed for performance and health tracking. iQOO TWS 5 – a pair of true wireless earphones for immersive audio.

Final Thoughts

With the iQOO 15, the company seems ready to raise the bar for flagship smartphones. From a high-performance chipset and gaming features to a smooth display and elegant design, it promises a complete premium experience. Fans worldwide are now eagerly waiting to see how this new device performs when it officially launches later this month.