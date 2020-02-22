Vivo has setup the launch date of the upcoming iQOO 3 5G. The upcoming iQOO phone will launch on February 25. Now the phone has appeared in an official hands-on video. iQOO 3 5G Latest Teaser Reveals These Specs. Let’s first have a look at the video to see how the phone looks in hands.

In the video, you can see a few people check out the iQOO 3 5G and towards the end of the clip, they share their thoughts. Although, the phone does not look clear in the video, thanks to the render images.

As far as its specs are concerned, the upcoming iQOO 3 5G will come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, it will have 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box with iQOO UI on top. It will pack a 4,400 mAh battery charging at 55W charging support.

For photography lovers, the iQOO 3 5G will come with four cameras at the back with a 48MP main unit. There is also a front-facing camera to capture beautiful selfies.

We will get more official information about the phone on 25th February. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

