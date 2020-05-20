Let’s welcome one more gaming phone in game-centric phones hub. Vivo’s gaming brand, iQOO, has launched the iQOO 3 5G back in February. The phone was available in three colours at the time of launch – Tornado Black, Volcano Orange and Quantum Silver. Now, the Chinese phone maker has introduced another special version called iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition.

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition is Now Live

Specs-wise, the newly launched smartphone shares the same specs as of the regular iQOO 3 5G. But it has come with a different back design. at the back, you will see an Autobots logo below the company logo. You will also see the text that reads “Monster Inside” near the cameras.

Moreover, the back panel has a carbon fiber paint job. The rims of the L-shaped quad-camera setup have a golden colour accent. The frame and volume rocker have also the same accent. Whereas, the power button on the right side painted with an orange colour.

Furthermore, the latest Transformers Limited Edition runs Android 10-based iQOO UI out of the box. The new features you will see in the phone are the customized special icons, wallpapers, and “interactive interfaces”.

Additionally, the phone has come in a special retail box which includes a Transformers-branded charger and protective case. Moreover, the phone will be available in a single 12GB/128GB memory configuration.

The phone is currently available in China and will go on sale starting June 1. Unfortunately, we do not the price of the phone yet. However, the regular version with the same memory configuration is priced at $535. Moreover, there are no words when it will be available in other markets. But we hope to get it soon in Pakistan.