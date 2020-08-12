We have recently told you that iQOO has announced its partnership with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) season. We have also hinted that the company will unveil a special BWM edition for its upcoming iQOO smartphone. However now, iQOO 5 BMW Edition Appears in an Official Poster on Weibo.

iQOO 5 BMW Edition Appears in an Official Poster

The official poster has revealed that the phone will have a kevlar design on the back. Also, it will have a triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically in the top-left corner. One of these cameras appears to have a periscope lens, and on the right side of the shooters is the LED flash. There’s also the text that reads “Fascination Meets Innovation”.

We can also see in the image the antenna lines at the top and the power key and volume rocker on the right side of the phone. There are also blue lines on the back of the phone. However, it is unclear whether the phone will actually come with those or if it’s just a design effect in the poster to match the BMW car’s headlights pictured above the phone.

As far as its other specs are concerned, the phone will officially launch on August 17. There will also be a regular iQOO 5 model as well. Moreover, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will have a 120Hz AMOLED screen and will support 120W fast charging.

Source: GSMArena