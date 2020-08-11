Vivo’s iQOO brand has announced its partnership with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) season. There are chances that the company will unveil an iQOO 5 BMW special edition on August 17 alongside the regular model. We have already told you that Vivo is going to launch iQOO 5 on August 17. Today’s news has added one more variant in the list.

It will be the company’s first smartphone to come with the 120W fast charging support. The company claims that it will charge a 4,000 mAh battery from flat to 100% in just 15 minutes. Isn’t it amazing?

iQOO 5 BMW Edition to Launch on August 17

The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Recently. the phone has also appeared on Benchmark listing. The coming iQOO 5 will have three cameras on the back and curved edges of the screen.

Moreover, the phone will have at least 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Additionally, the iQOO 5 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The Master Lu benchmark has also revealed the 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution with the 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

As far as its others specs are concerned, the coming phone will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, it has the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Currently, this is all that we know so far about the phone. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. However, it is unclear whether it will be available outside China or nor.

