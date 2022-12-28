iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition Battery & Fast Charging Specifications Revealed

Advertisement

iQOO is all set to launch Neo 7 Racing Edition smartphone by the end of this week. From some leaks and rumors, we already know that it will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now we have got to know that it will include a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The device was unveiled on Weibo as well revealing how it will actually look like. Comparing the overall battery configurations, design, and features, it is evident that it will share the footprint of Neo7 and Neo7 SE-164.8 x 76.9 x 8.6 mm.

Instead of promoting the device through influencers, the company has pictured it in the hands of regular people related to the industry. This is the best way to reach the maximum number of people who would love to see the device in their daily routine.

Having said this, we are not sure whether iQOO will bring new cameras to the device or will go with the two camera setups already available in the two Neo 7 phones.

Neo 7 Racing Edition will be available in three color options. These include Saffron, Deep Teal, and Turquoise. iQOO will launch the latest Neo 7 series smartphone in China on December 29. It means there are still some days until the official launch of the device which means we can get more information in the coming days.

