iQOO Neo10 Series: Launching Soon

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated iQOO Neo10 series. The series, including the flagship Neo10 Pro, is set to debut on November 29th.

The Neo10 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, a powerful processor known for its exceptional performance and energy efficiency. To further enhance the gaming experience, the device will feature a dedicated Q2 gaming chip, which aims to boost display refresh rates and resolutions.

In terms of design, the Neo10 Pro is poised to impress with its sleek and lightweight form factor. Weighing in at just 199 grams and measuring 7.99mm at its thinnest point, the device will offer a comfortable and ergonomic feel. The ultra-thin 1.4mm bezels will provide an immersive viewing experience, perfect for gaming and multimedia consumption.

The iQOO Neo10 series will be available in three stylish color options: Black, Orange, and White. The devices are already up for reservation at vivo’s official stores in China and major online retailers.

With its powerful hardware, sleek design, and innovative features, the iQOO Neo10 series is expected to be a strong contender in the gaming smartphone market.