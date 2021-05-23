In the previous reports, we have revealed that iQOO is going to launch one more member of the Neo5 series. The upcoming phone is dubbed as iQOO Neo5 Life and is going to launch tomorrow. Now just before the launch, the phone has appeared on Geekbench listing revealing some key specs.

iQOO Neo5 Life Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The benchmark listing confirms the V2118A model number. It also reveals that the iQOO Neo 5 Life will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 just like on the regular iQOO Neo 5. Moreover, the phone will come with 8GB RAM. It managed to score a 1,021-point in single-core performance and 3,427 points on the multi-core test. The device boots Android 11 presumably with OriginOS for iQOO.

Check Also: Vivo iQOO Neo5 is Official with 66W Fast Charging

This is all the listing has revealed. However, the previous rumours revealed that the upcoming phone will have a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution. additionally, it will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W charging support. The phone will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of the in-display sensor.

We will surely get more information about the device tomorrow. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: iQOO Z3 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch