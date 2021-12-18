iQOO unveiled the Neo5 in March and followed up with its more affordable version called Neo5 Lite in May. However now, the company is planning to expand its Neo 5 series. iQOO Neo5 SE and Neo 5s will launch on December 20. Now, the company has shared a few teasers on its official Weibo account, showing off the iQOO Neo5 SE design and colour options.

iQOO Neo5 SE Design and Colour Options Revealed

Although iQOO hasn’t divulged the Neo5 SE’s specs sheet yet, it confirmed the smartphone will come with a centred punch-hole display. Moreover, it will have a 50MP triple camera system on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a USB-C port.

On the other hand, the company has confirmed that Neo 5s will come with a pressure-sensitive screen. Additionally, the phone will debut with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The other main feature of the phone is its 66W fast charging support. iQOO Neo 5s will also feature a 48MP IMX598 main camera with OIS. Some reports are also claiming that there will be an affordable Neo 5s with a Snapdragon 778G+ and 66W charging.

With the launch event still, two days away, we could see a few more information from iQOO confirming more details.

