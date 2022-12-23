iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition to launch on December 29

Advertisement

iQOO launched iQOO Neo 7 in October and also unveiled the SE model this month. Now the company has announced that it will unveil the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition on December 29 in China at 7 PM local time. vivo has remained quite vigorous when comes to launching iQOO devices.

Advertisement

The company revealed that iQOO Neo 7 racing edition will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, unlike Vanilla and SE models which include MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ and Dimensity 8000 chips at the helm, respectively. Good news for gamers: iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition will also have a Pro+ display chip onboard.

According to rumors, the chipset will be paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage but there could be other options at launch.

Advertisement

The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will have a center-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper and boot OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box. Other than this, we can foresee that iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition might include an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it is rumored to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS. It may house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. These are just our guesses and nothing can be confirmed.

While these are just rumors, the company has not revealed any information, and just the launch date is announced. However, am sure we are going to get some more information since the device will be unveiled in the next six days.

Also Read: iQOO Neo7 SE Debuts with Dimensity 8200 Chipset and 120W Charging